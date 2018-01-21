Tambuwal Shares 45,000 Desks To Schools In 2 Years

Sokoto state government has said it has distributed a total of 45,926 desks to various schools across the 23 local government areas of the state from 2015 to the end of 2017.

Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, disclosed this while giving an update on the successes recorded in the education sector since the declaration of state of emergency in the state over two years ago.

“In the 2015/2016 academic session, government procured and distributed 30,186 double-desk furniture to primary and secondary schools. For the 2016/2017 academic year, 15,740 double-seaters were distributed.

“This number was complemented by the distribution of over 160,000 assorted teaching aides and instructional materials to all public schools in Sokoto state,” he stated.

Imam listedsuch teaching aids to include basic school curriculum, white boards and board markers, admission/attendance registers, school diary, logbooks, visitors books, lesson notebooks, among others.

He named some of the benefiting schools as Ore, Baliyan Dutse and Kabawa primary schools in Binji, Mundawata primary school in Illela, Zumbulu primary school in Sabon Birni, Rundi primary school in Silame, Kalgawa and Banche primary schools in Tambuwal, Alkammu primary school II in Wurno, Magajin Gari primary school in Sokoto North and Baware primary school in Yabo LGA.

The governor’s image maker added that no fewer than 400 desks were supplied to Gada LGA, 600 to Dange Shuni, 700 to Bodinga, 600 to Goronyo, 600 to Sabon Birni, another 600 to Rabah and 550 to Gudu LGAs in 2017 alone.

Continuing, Imam said, 560 seaters were distributed to Yahaya Nawawi primary school in Sokoto north, while 280 double-seaters were supplied in Sanyinna Model primary school in Tambuwal local government area after its complete overhaul.

“School furniture is an important component in learning. Government will continue to supply more of such desks until all schools are covered.

“Government is also appealing to individuals and groups to support schools in their community so as to provide a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning,” Imam added.