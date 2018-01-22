2019: Time Of Imposition Is Gone In PDP – Governor Umahi

The South East Governor’s forum Chairman and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi Monday said that the time of imposition in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is gone and reiterated the commitment of the South East zone to take a definite position in voting for any presidential aspirant ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Governor Umahi made the statement at the State Executive Council Chambers, government house Abakaliki when he received the party’s presidential aspirant and former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sure Lamido.

Governor Umahi noted that for PDP to get it right in 2019, the party must as jettison imposition of candidate and go for the best adding that the governor’s and other stakeholders of the zone must agree on what the government at the zone has for the people.

He reaffirmed that the state is solely a PDP state promising that come 2019, the State would deliver one million votes to the party and ensure the success of the party both in the state and at the national.

Governor Umahi who commended the presidential aspirant for ensuring that the party remains strong and committed to its policies and programmes urged him to go about his ambition and not to be deterred.

Earlier, the Former Governor of Jigawa State informed the governor that he was in the state to inform him of his desire to contest the presidential primaries of the party adding that the All Progressives Congress APC has failed the nation and needs to be voted out.

He disclosed that the APC came unprepared and used propaganda and lies to deceive Nigerians in 2015 stating that the people now knows better.

The former governor described as unfortunate and unbecoming the harassment and intimidation being melted on the people especially PDP members by the ruling APC pointing out that the people will resist them and vote them out in 2019.

Alhaji Lamido insisted that the success and failure of the party ahead of 2019 depends on the governor’s of the party and urged them to ensure that the best candidate emerge at the primaries