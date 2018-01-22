APDA Wants FG Disregard Cattle Colonies, Vows To Dislodge APC In 2019

The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has urged the Federal Government to opt for establishment of grazing reserves as a strategy to address herdsmen/farmers clashes.

The National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Shittu, gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Shittu said that grazing reserves would promote peace between farmers and herders and boost the economies of states.

He urged the government not to consider creating cattle colonies which, he said, were alien.

“We hear of a plan by the Federal Government to create cattle colonies where herders can breed their cattle to stop clashes.

“We advise that the government should rather establish grazing reserves not only to achieve peace but to promote development in states.

“Cattle colonies are alien to our Constitution. Some people might take the word “colony” to mean dominance or occupation.

“Grazing reserves can be used by all herders whether they are Fulani or not, and it can go a long way to boost the economies of states,” he said.

He urged the government to let states know the economic value of grazing reserves, particularly its impact on food security.

Shittu condemned the recent killings in Benue, Taraba and some other states but advised that the killings should not be attributed to all Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

He said that trans-border criminals might be hiding under Fulani herdsmen to unleash terror on innocent Nigerians.

Shittu said that cattle’s rearing was a viable business all over the world, and that Nigeria could earn much forex from it.

He urged the government to toe the line of Botswana and the Netherlands earning huge revenues from cattle export though massive investment in cattle breeding.

On the 2019 elections, Shittu told NAN that the party had begun preparations to succeed.

He said that although the party was new, it had presence across the country and would do well in the elections.

“It is wrong for anyone to see APDA as a party that can’t dislodge the APC.

“Membership makes a party, not the name. We have members, name and the drive to contest, win and move the country forward.

“We are stepping up preparations including aggressive drive for new members, APDA will bring the real change, APDA will move Nigeria forward,” he said. (NAN)