Arsenal Sign Mkhitaryan As Sanchez Joins Man Utd

Arsenal have announced the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a swap deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan, 29, has signed a long-term contract to become the Gunners’ second January signing, following Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal,” the Armenia international told Arsenal’s official website.

“Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

As part of the transfer, Sanchez will join Jose Mourinho’s United.

The Chilean has scored 60 goals in 122 Premier League appearances since moving to England in 2014.

Both players could make their PL debuts next week, when Arsenal travel to Swansea City on 30 January, and Manchester United go to Tottenham Hotspur the next evening.

