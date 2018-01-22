Customs Command Set To Meet Its N3.7bn Revenue Target For 2018

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Niger area command has set in motion modalities to meet its projected N3.7 billion revenue target for 2018.

Mr Bengal Benjamin, the Area Comptroller, in charge of Niger, Kwara and Kogi states command disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said that the command had deployed armed personnel to border areas under its supervision to prevent smuggling of vehicles and other prohibited goods into the country.

“We have since issued effective operational order to our officers in the border areas on how to prevent the illegal business and deal with smugglers.

“We have blocked all their identified exits through our border posts in Kwara as well as those coming on transit from other states,” he said.

He warned smugglers to stay clear from the area as competent and dedicated officers have been position at strategic locations to arrest and prosecutor all those involved in illegal business.

“We have also partnered with traditional rulers especially those around border communities to alert us on the movement of smugglers.”

The customs comptroller said that the support of border communities would lead to more successes in curbing smuggling across the nation’s borders.

He said that time has come for all Nigerians to see smuggling as a crime that has negative effect on the economy.

He also solicited the support of the mass media in educating members of the public on the negative effect of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

“We need the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to shun smuggling and embrace export of local goods, as there is much to gain than smuggling in illegal items.”

The service has set a revenue target of N1.3 trillion for 2018. (NAN)