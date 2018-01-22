FRSC Records Fewer Road Accidents In 2017 – Oyeyemi

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, says the corps recorded fewer road accidents in 2017 compared to 2016.

Oyeyemi disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday in Abuja.

The corps marshal disclosed that 196 fatal accidents were recorded in 2016, while 161 were recorded in 2017, a reduction by 18 per cent.

“In the same vein, reductions of 33 per cent and 43 per cent respectively were recorded in serious and minor accident cases during the periods, representing 31 per cent reduction,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi said 5, 993 people were involved in various road traffic accidents in 2016, but reduced to 4,418 in 2017.

He said that the difference of 1, 575 in reduction in the periods under review represents 28 per cent.

The corps marshal said that while 454 were killed in 2016, it reduced to 338 in 2017, a difference of 116, representing 26 per cent.

According to him, the figure of injured people in 2016 is 2,848 as against 2,040 in 2017, a difference of 808, representing 26 per cent reduction.

On offenders` behaviour, especially during the yuletide, Oyeyemi said the FRSC observed improved conduct among road users, which he attributed to massive public enlightenment embarked upon by the corps.

He said other factor responsible for road users improved conduct was collaboration from the strategic stakeholders, including transport unions and law enforcement agencies.

“Consequently, while 28, 224 offenders were booked for various offences in 2016, the number reduced to 20, 371, in 2017, making a difference of 7, 853, which represents a decrease of 28 per cent.

“In same vein, while offences committed during 2016 operations were 31, 284, these reduced to 22,987 in 2017, a difference of 8, 297, which represents a decrease of 27 per cent,’’ he said.

On assault, he regretted that in spite the corps commitment to civility and increased public enlightenment, some of the corps’ personnel continued to suffer one form of assault or another from recalcitrant offenders.

Oyeyemi said accident reduced in 2017 due to a number of factors, including multiple and diverse stakeholders interactions, logistics support from the Federal Government and introduction of the speed limiters.

He explained that the device addressed challenges of speeding on the highways, as well as strategic operational options that could adequately tackle the end of year traffic movements.

The corps marshal added that mapping out of the strategic locations and routes across the country through strategic sessions held with the field commander was also responsible for the reduction and improved motorists’ behaviour.

He also noted said that the use of social media like Instagram, Youtube and Facebook by the corps in interacting with public during the period under review made positive impact. (NAN)