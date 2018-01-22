LP Holds State Congress In Ogun

The Labour Party, LP, in Ogun State on Monday held its state Congress where it elected new officers to steer the affairs of the party in the State for the next four years.

The Congress held at the state secretariat in Abeokuta, the State capital, had in attendance delegates from the twenty local government councils in the state.

The election which took the form of voice vote by members unanimously elected twenty four new officers.

Officers elected include the chairman, Chief Abiodun Owolabi, state secretary, Comrade Oginni Simeon, the treasurer Alhaja Bisola Yakuba and the State youth leader Jelili Lasiko.

After taking the oath of office, the newly elected chairman, Chief Abiodun Owolabi, promised members to be transparent in his dealings saying gone are the days of Labour Party being a ‘one man show’.

The chairman further stated that he would reposition the party to challenge the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, at the next year’s general election.

He said, “This is a new dawn for our Party in our quest to win elections in this state. I will be transparent and follow the party constitution in my engagements.

” The era of this party being a ‘one man show is over and I pledge to work assiduously to ensure victory for the party at the next year’s general elections.”.

Asked about the steps he would take at bringing back aggrieved members, Owolabi said, “We have to embark on serious reconciliation. The party is moribund and we need to bring everyone on board.

Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, the immediate past chairman of the party was conspicuously absent thereby giving credence to the story that all is not well with the party and that the he may be planning his own Congress.