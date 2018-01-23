Over 104 Projects Initiated Under Gov. Dickson – Bayelsa Govt

The Bayelsa State Government has announced that over 104 projects have been embarked upon by the Governor Seriake Dickson administration since 2012,saying the administration has fulfilled it’s promises to the people of the State.

The Bayelsa State Government, through the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Barr. Lawrence Ehwrujakpo , made this known during the Restoration Government at its 6 year Inter Ministerial Agency briefing held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre Yenagoa.

Barr. Lawrence Ehwrujakpo, said most of the projects embarked upon by the Governor Seriake Dickson are social and investment projects that are changing the face of the State, “the Projects are evenly distributed in the three senatorial districts of the State. Bayelsa cargo Airport will bring investments to the state”

Ehwrujakpo listed the Bayelsa Ecomunical Centre, the African University, Odi Pavilion, Quality Control room, Government House Gate, the new Governor’s office, the Deputy Governor residence, the Bayelsa among projects embarked upon by the present administration.

On the moribund Tower Hotel and the Gateway road projects initiated under the administration of Dr.Goodluck Jonathan in the state, the State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, , Barr. Lawrence Ehwrujakpo,declared the refusal of the State government to continue the projects due lack of concrete business plan.

According to him, “concerning the Tower Hotel, we won’t continue building it without a concrete business plan. So we have to have a concrete plan before going into execution. Don’t expect us to sink 18 billion naira without a manager. The project is not conceived by us”.

Ewhrujakpo however maintained that there are Social and Investment Projects adding that Investment Projects are concentrated on like the Bayelsa International Airport which he said will bring investments to the state.

Declaring the briefing open, the Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson represented by His Deputy Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah had said that immediately they came on board, they invested firstly on security which he said none can move around without adequate security.

“We invested on human security so that communities can be secured”.

Disclosing that the Restoration GoGovernmen have layed a solid foudation for the next Government”Government not only believes in physical development but carrying our cases and culture to the National level”.

He however lamented a situation where a free feeding scheme is going on at the National level for Government Secondary and primary schools, yet we produce the money. This is one of the issues we will raise at the National level”.

Also speaking the Commissioner for information and Orientation Daniel Iworiso Markson in his welcome remarks had said ” Reliazing the dire need of public infrastructure, the Governor deployed the the state resources and today the testament is overwhelming.

He said ” In Education, it has been a total transformation with Bayelsa having the best public schools in the country “.

The health sector, he said, has also received greater attention with the building of the world class Diagnostic Centre, the Specialist hospital and other legacy health institutions.

Although the last 6 years he said have been challenging, the commissioner stated that the Restoration Governmts resolve was to make a difference.

Declaring that he has made what is impossible to be possible, the commissioner, maintained that there were remarkable turn around in all sectors of the state.

Bayelsa state he said has been returned to its pride of place as the pride of Ijaw Nation.