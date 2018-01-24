EU Launches 9 Projects To Build Resilience In Borno

The European Union yesterday launched nine new projects aimed at building the resilience in conflict affected communities in Borno State.

The project was launched by the state governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, at the Government House, Maiduguri.

EU in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP disclosed that over one million people will directly benefit from the nine projects in intervention areas which include: health, education, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, electricity, livelihood opportunities, vocational training and social safety nets.

According to the statement, all projects have been designed to be implemented within a sustainable and environment friendly strategy that facilitates returns of displaced families and recognises the specific needs of women, youth and other vulnerable groups.

It reads in part, “European Union recognises the severity of the situation and the enormity of the challenge faced by the people in the Northeast, especially Borno State.

“There are no quick fixes in a constantly-evolving, situation such as being faced in the region presently. Consequently, recognising the need to work closely with all the relevant stakeholders is key to achieving success.”