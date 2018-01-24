Footballer, 20, In Court Over Alleged Sodomy

A 20-year-old man, Innocent Adewale, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.

The defendant, a footballer, who resides at No.4, Ojulowo St., Anifowosey, Ikeja, is being tried for sexual assault on a boy.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed between September 2017 to Jan. 7, 2018, at the defendant’s residence.

Ogu said that the boy, is one of the boys that the defendant was coaching.

“The accused was caught by his neighbour while he was sexually molesting the boy through the anus.

“The case was brought to the police station and it was there that the boy said that the accused had been molesting him since last year, “he said.

The offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for mention. (NAN)