CRIME
Footballer, 20, In Court Over Alleged Sodomy
A 20-year-old man, Innocent Adewale, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.
The defendant, a footballer, who resides at No.4, Ojulowo St., Anifowosey, Ikeja, is being tried for sexual assault on a boy.
The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed between September 2017 to Jan. 7, 2018, at the defendant’s residence.
Ogu said that the boy, is one of the boys that the defendant was coaching.
“The accused was caught by his neighbour while he was sexually molesting the boy through the anus.
“The case was brought to the police station and it was there that the boy said that the accused had been molesting him since last year, “he said.
The offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Akanni adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for mention. (NAN)
Sign up for our newsletter
Footballer, 20, In Court Over Alleged Sodomy
Analysts Project Higher Economic Growth In 2018
Oando’s Forensic Audit Must Go On – Shareholders Group
Stocks Market Dips By N187bn
NSE Lists 50m Units Of Abacus Fund
Breaking: Don’t Seek Re-election, OBJ Tells PMB
FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N655.17bn In January
Obasanjo’s Statement: Tinubu, Akande Meet PMB At Aso Rock
Maina May Have Aided The Discovery Of Missing $44m In Nia, Pension Commission, NNPC Hidden Funds,Others
News Flash: Super Eagles Qualify For CHAN Quarter-Finals
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Breaking: Don’t Seek Re-election, OBJ Tells PMB
-
NEWS17 hours ago
FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N655.17bn In January
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Obasanjo’s Statement: Tinubu, Akande Meet PMB At Aso Rock
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Maina May Have Aided The Discovery Of Missing $44m In Nia, Pension Commission, NNPC Hidden Funds,Others
-
NEWS15 hours ago
News Flash: Super Eagles Qualify For CHAN Quarter-Finals
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Bomb Factory: Ex-Jonathan’s Aide Sue For Increased Vigilance
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ekiti Government Frustrating My Efforts To Get Panel Report -Fayemi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
We Need Universities In Southern Kaduna Not Colonies – Sen. Laah