LAW
Housewife Loses 22-years Marriage Over Wearing Of Trousers
A 42-year-old housewife, Fatimot Abiola, on Wednesday in Lagos lost her 22 -year-old marriage to her husband, Rasheed, for wearing trousers against her husband’s wish.
Delivering the judgment, the President of Igando Customary Court, Lagos, Mr Akin Akinniyi said that it appeared that the estranged couple was tired of the marriage and all efforts to reconcile both parties had failed.
“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.
“The court pronounced the marriage between Mr Rasheed Abiola and Mrs Fatimot dissolved, both parties henceforth cease to be husband and wife.
“Both are free to go their separate ways without any hindrance and molestation,” Akinniyi ruled.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiola had earlier told the court that his wife wears trousers which he had warned her severally to desist but she refused.
“My mother and I had warned Fatimot severally to stop wearing trouser but she will not listen, I can no longer cope with her way of life and her deviant attitude,” he said.
The 47-year-old custom officer said that his wife was threatening him from marrying another wife.
“Fatimot is threatening to harm me if I make any attempt to marry another woman.
“But Fatimot and I have not been sleeping together as husband and wife for years,” he said.
“She once left the house and never return until after a year,” the estranged husband said.
According to him, he is experiencing depression because he does not have peace of mind.
He begged the court to dissolve the union that he did not love her again, he wants to move on with his life.
However, Fatimot said that her husband kicked against her wearing trouser claiming she wanted to be trading in prostitution.
She said that she never threatened him not to marry another wife.
The mother of three children urged the court to grant her husband’s wish. (NAN)
Sign up for our newsletter
Housewife Loses 22-years Marriage Over Wearing Of Trousers
Afrinvest Calls For Reform To Stall Economic Relapse
Footballer, 20, In Court Over Alleged Sodomy
Analysts Project Higher Economic Growth In 2018
Oando’s Forensic Audit Must Go On – Shareholders Group
FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N655.17bn In January
Obasanjo’s Statement: Tinubu, Akande Meet PMB At Aso Rock
Maina May Have Aided The Discovery Of Missing $44m In Nia, Pension Commission, NNPC Hidden Funds,Others
News Flash: Super Eagles Qualify For CHAN Quarter-Finals
Edo Bomb Factory: Ex-Jonathan’s Aide Sue For Increased Vigilance
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N655.17bn In January
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Obasanjo’s Statement: Tinubu, Akande Meet PMB At Aso Rock
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Maina May Have Aided The Discovery Of Missing $44m In Nia, Pension Commission, NNPC Hidden Funds,Others
-
NEWS15 hours ago
News Flash: Super Eagles Qualify For CHAN Quarter-Finals
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo Bomb Factory: Ex-Jonathan’s Aide Sue For Increased Vigilance
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ekiti Government Frustrating My Efforts To Get Panel Report -Fayemi
-
EDUCATION11 hours ago
WAEC Loses Director Of Finance
-
NEWS21 hours ago
We Need Universities In Southern Kaduna Not Colonies – Sen. Laah