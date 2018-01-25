Edo APC LG Primaries: How Edo Dep Gov. Preside Over Imposition of Chairmanship Candidate

#As Party Leaders Kick

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Phillip Shaibu, is in the eye of the storm over the alleged imposition of Andrew Osigbe as the party’s candidate in Owan East local government Council of the State.

The Deputy Governor, a former member of the House of Representative was said to have led some impostors to Warrake ward 10 out of the 11 wards in the Council where he allegedly dragged the leader of the 3 man panel, Hon Emmanuel Agbale , the State Commissioner for Science and Technology to declared Andrew Osigbe as the Consensus Chairmanship candidate.

The ward where the deputy governor visited also produced all the councillorship candidates, brazenly side tracked the other 10 wards which produced Victor Ohiosumuan as the popular and consensus chairmanship candidate of the party in the local government.

Prior to the primary, the caucus of the party in the LG had met on the 21st January , 2018 to consider the issue of chairmanship candidate having earlier at its meeting of 15thJanuary zoned the slot to axis one of the Council comprising ward 1, 2, 3, 4 10 and 11.

It gathered that the caucus in the spirit of equity, justice and fairplay unanimously zoned the chairmanship to ward 3 because it has never occupied that position either through election or by appointment.

As it is now, the parallel congress held and presided over by the deputy governor is currently generating tension in the local government as majority of the party leaders are threatening fire and brimstones if what they considered as outright rape of democracy, abuse of due process and flagrant disregard to party guidelines is not urgently addressed.

Fear of an alleged imposition was earlier raised at about 2:00pm, Wednesday to the shock of delegates who had gathered at Afuze mini stadium, the official venue of the primary were taken aback when news filtered in that the deputy governor had forced the leader of the three man panel to Warrake in company of some thugs where he (Andrew Osigbe) was announced as the candidate of the party.

As the said parallel primary was going on at Warrake, the two other members of the panel, Pastor Isigbe Kadiri and Yakubu Jarafu, security personnel, member representing Owan federal Constituency and Deputy Whip of the House, Rt. Hon Pally Iriase, and Majority Leader of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Folly Ogedengbe, who is a member representing Owan East Constituency and other top party leaders from the local government were seated patiently waiting for Agbale but to no avail.

Addressing the large crowd of delegates at the Afuze, venue of the primary, Yakubu Jafaru, one of the panellists expressed satisfaction on the affirmation of Victor Ohiosumuan as the consensus candidate and assured the delegates that they would report their findings to the party secretariat in Benin.

“We will go back to Benin and report what we have seen and state the truth that Barrister Victor Ohiosumuan is affirmed as the consensus chairmanship candidate” Jafaru declared.

However, speaking with Journalists, one of the leaders of the Warrake primary, Alhaji Abdul Lawani, claimed that the congress which produced Andew Osigbe as their consensus chairmanship candidate and supervised by the state deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu stands.