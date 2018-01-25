Lassa Fever Kills 3 In Imo

….Okorocha calls on the indigenes of the state to avoid drinking raw garri, crowed areas

Following reports from the relevant agencies in the State, the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has confirmed that the dreaded diseases called Lassa Fever has claimed 3 lives in the State.

The governor gave the confirmation when he addressed Newsmen at the Government House on the ugly incident on Wednesday, adding that government has taken the necessary steps to bring the situation under control.

His words “This morning we woke up to hear that Lassa fever has killed three persons and we also have seven cases of Lassa fever patients and this number is too large for a State. And we are concerned about the speed of spread. These cases were recorded in some hospitals, somewhere in Orlu and some other parts of the State. For this reason, we kindly advise that people should avoid over crowded areas, lessen the shaking of hands, and body contacts at this period”.

According to the Governor, “You are aware that Lassa fever is caused by some species of rats that eat some food and people come to eat it. That is the major cause of this Lassa fever. The State is on it.

The Ministry of Health has been adequately informed to take all necessary steps to curtail the spread. But as this number has risen this morning, we like to advise that people should avoid as much as possible some foods and body contacts especially in Schools and Market areas”.

His words “We will do everything humanly possible to make sure that this spread is curtailed. While government is taking this action, people should keep a clean and healthy environment at this time, avoid so many children staying in one place while government should handle the burial of those that died of Lassa fever. As you know, Lassa fever is deadly but if any discovery is made, live can be saved”.

The governor assured “It’s nothing to worry about. We have always had issues of Lassa fever especially during period of extreme heat. We advise that people should report cases of fever of any sort to the nearest hospital and doctors by this development have been advised on what to do when such cases are reported”.

He further stated “To all Imolites this is to inform you that Lassa Fever is in Imo State and it is confirmed and we have lost lives as a result and we have more cases springing up, so this is a period that everybody must be more conscious of body contacts with people and overcrowded areas”.

The governor reiterated “We watch the development closely and we hope, this will be the last of it. But if we have more cases which we don’t hope to have, we might be forced to take some actions to stop all events of crowded places just to save lives.

“This is not the period for people to drink raw garri because you know garri is not cooked and people just pour water on garri and drink and when rat has urinated on the garri. So people are advised as much as possible to ensure that their food is properly cooked”.

He appealed “Please let’s work together to save this ugly situation. I assure you that government is in control and we have created emergency centres for such cases to handle them. We are getting in touch with Federal Ministry of Health for supports in this regard.

All the identified cases especially in Orlu, have been isolated and we have told the doctors not to take any more patient and even those in the hospital would be quarantined until such a time we have confirmed they are now positive in any form or shape.

We have three dead already in Imo State and we are making sure that such does not repeat itself”