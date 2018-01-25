HEALTH
Lassa Fever: NGO Advises FCT Residents To Keep Surroundings Clean
Women Friendly Initiative (WFI), an NGO, has advised residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to keep their surroundings clean to prevent an outbreak of Lassa fever in the area.
The Executive Officer of the NGO, Dr Francis Eremutha, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje on Thursday.
According to him, some food items sold in markets are often exposed to contamination.
“I want to challenge residents to take the hygiene of their environment seriously to guard against infection from any form of disease.
“People should be mindful of the kind of food they consume.
“Avoid buying, cooking or consuming food items you are not sure of the process or preparation. It is better consuming the ones you prepared yourself.
“I advise residents in the FCT to keep their surroundings clean and to observe sanitation exercise regularly,’’ he said.
Eremutha said that the NGO was prepared, through the health department of the area council, to tackle any emergency and ensure that “Lassa fever is not recorded in the area’’.
He noted that hand-washing remained an effective way of preventing all diseases.
Eremutha urged families as well as corporate organisations to re-adopt the use of Tip-Taps and hand sanitisers in public places.
Sign up for our newsletter
Lassa Fever: NGO Advises FCT Residents To Keep Surroundings Clean
Voter Cards: Kafanchan Residents Urge INEC To Increase Awareness Campaign
Jami’an SARS Sun Harbe Mutum Uku A Jos
Watch Your Back, Disu Warns Rohr, Commends NFF
Enugu Govt Sensitises Residents On Dangers Of Lassa Fever
Housewife Loses 22-years Marriage Over Wearing Of Trousers
Obasanjo’s Statement: Presidency Response (Full Text)
2019: FG Hits Back At Obasanjo
APC Reacts To OBJ’s Statement On PMB (Full Text)
10 Die, 5 Injured In Accident On Akure/Owo Expressway.
MOST POPULAR
-
LAW23 hours ago
Housewife Loses 22-years Marriage Over Wearing Of Trousers
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Obasanjo’s Statement: Presidency Response (Full Text)
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
2019: FG Hits Back At Obasanjo
-
NEWS18 hours ago
APC Reacts To OBJ’s Statement On PMB (Full Text)
-
NEWS20 hours ago
10 Die, 5 Injured In Accident On Akure/Owo Expressway.
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Don’t Push Your Luck Too Far, Abdullahi Adamu Tells Obasanjo
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Footballer, 20, In Court Over Alleged Sodomy
-
NEWS20 hours ago
ACF Mourns Late Justice Musdapher