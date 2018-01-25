My Rumoured Sack, A Ruse -General Boroh

The Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig General Boroh (rtd), has said he remains Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme saying the rumour that he has been sacked by the President Buhari is fake and mischievous.

In a press statement signed by Mr Owei Lakemfa Head, Media and Communications and made available to LEADERSHIP, Brig. Boroh said there is no iota of truth in such rumour describing it as an attempt by mischief makers to distract his office from its mandate.

He said his office will continue to pursue the mandate given to it by the federal government which is geared towards achieving sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

’’The mischievous rumours are calculated to distract General Boroh and divert the attention of the Presidential Amnesty Office from its mandate of sustainably reintegrating the Beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme, enhancing human capital development, building and ensuring peace in the Niger Delta to allow for investment and the development of the Region, the statement reads in part.

’’Indeed the Presidential Amnesty Office under General Boroh in collaboration with other strategic partners and government agencies has been so proactive and efficient that it has through constant dialogue and interaction with the major stakeholders, youths leaders and elders in the

Niger Delta being able to stem the tide of oil installation vandalism in the Niger Delta. On occasions when there were threats of vandalism or resumption of militant activities, General Boroh relocated to the Niger Delta on peace building efforts and to assuage feelings, calm frayed nerves and push for dialogue.

In the statement, Gen Boroh further called on Nigerians to stop playing politics with security related issues at the expense of the peace of the country.

’’The Presidential Amnesty Office once again reiterates that the Programme is an interventionist security project which should not be politicized. We need not emphasize that the wellbeing of the country’s economy rests on oil production and everything possible must be done to ensure we meet our production target. This precisely is what the rumour mongers do not Desire hence their vicious campaigns against the Programme and its Coordinator.