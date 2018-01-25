Voter Cards: Kafanchan Residents Urge INEC To Increase Awareness Campaign

As registration of prospective voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) progresses in Southern Kaduna, some stakeholders in Kafanchan have suggested that more awareness campaigns should be done for larger turn out.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited INEC offices in some local government areas, reported that while the turnout was low in some centres, it was relatively high in others.

Mr Jerry Yakubu, a resident of Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government area, who lost his voter card and was at the INEC office in Kafanchan for a new one, lamented about the poor turn out for the exercise.

Yakubu called for adequate sensitisation of the people about the importance of the exercise in order not to disenfranchise some eligible voters.

“With the importance attached to obtaining voter cards, much is desired in terms of publicity to record impressive turnout,’’ he said.

Mr Joseph Akpan, a resident of Kaura in Kaura Local Government area, advised residents to bear with the slow registration process.

Akpan spoke about the importance of voter cards, describing it was a tool to contribute to good governance.

Mrs Amina Nasiru of Samaru in Zangon Kataf Local Government area, attributed the low turn out to the economic downturn in the country.

Nasiru said that people were more concerned with meeting personal and family demands.

“The government needs to do more, especially at the grassroots on the need for people to exercise their franchise, ‘’ she said.

An Ad hoc staff of INEC in Kafanchan, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that with additional manpower, more sensitisation would be done.

The official said that INEC was well aware of its responsibility and was collaborating with relevant agencies like the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to achieve its objectives.