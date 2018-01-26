ENTERTAINMENT
Cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo Dies Of Kidney Disease
Nigerian cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo has reportedly died of Kidney Disease.
The movie maker was known to have shot movies like Osuofia In London, Blood Money, Igodo to name a few.
A man named Olanrewaju Malcolm who sired a girl with Big Brother Naija 2nd season first runner-up, Bisola, posted frail pictures of Ademola Ariyo on his hospital bed and solicited for help on social media on his behalf. He broke the sad news of his demise which occurred Wednesday night.
Mr Ariyo who also shot the popular tourism/travel program titled Goge Africa, was said to have been broke and begged for financial aid on the streets of Surulere as his health got worsened.
Mr Malcolm penned on Instagram, “It is so sad to say this at this point, but Ademola Ariyo eventually gave up life today!!!!! (Wednesday). For those that supported him, we pray God almighty will bless you all abundantly….”
