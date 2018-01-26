Deputy Director MMC Bags One Year Jail Term For Defrauding IDPs.

The Borno state High Court no 13 sitting in Maiduguri has sentenced a Depty Director Of Finance with the Maiduguri Metroplitan council ( MMC) , Aisata Abba Kwana to one year improsonment with a fine of N250, 000 for obtaining by false pretence to the tune of over N3 million .

The amount is said to be the pension fund of the convicts’s late brother, waziri Abba Kwana whose family are living as internally Displaced persons at an undisclosed IDPs camp in Maiduguri.

This was disclosed Friday in a statement made available to newsmen by the media Officer of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal office , Mr Jemilu Saleh in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

According to Mr Jemilu, the trial Judge, Justice Fadawu Umar who got infuriated for the fact that the convict did not consider the plight of the benefitiaries of the deceased’s Pension as displaced persons , ordered her to pay the remaining balance of N870,000 , in default of which she will serve six months improsonment to run consecutively.

Mr Saleh said :” The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Maiduguri Zonal Office on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 has secured the conviction of one Aisata Abba Kwana on a-two count charge for the offence of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of (N3. 278, 216.20) Three Million Two Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Sixteen Naira Twenty Kobo before Justice Fadawu Umar of the State High Court Maiduguri, Borno State.

” While sentencing the convict, Justice Fadawu said the convict is hereby sentenced to one year imprisonment on the two counts charge prefered against her with a fine of (N250, 000.00) two hundred and fifty thousand Naira. The years are run concurrently”

“The convict should compensate the complainants the remaining balance of N870, 000.00, in default of which she will serve six months imprisonment to be run consecutively”..

The EFCC Spokesman said the convict was re-arraigned and she pleaded guilty to the two court charge against her.

He added that the Commission received a petition against the convict, that she fraudulently collected the pension of her late brother , Waziri Abba Kwana from May, 2013 up to his last pension.

According to him , Aisata presented the deceased as a living person while she knew he is death and collected his gratuity cheque in February 2017 which she dishonestly presented a purported authority letter from the deceased without the knowledge and consent of his family members.

Continuing he said the amended charge, Count one reads: “That you Aisata Abba Kwana between May 2013 and January 2017 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud did obtained the sum of N 1,640,726.55(One Million Six Hundred and Forty Thousand, Seven Hundred and twenty Six Naira Fifty kobo) only.

” This being the amount you withdrew from account number LG 052 domiciled with Bank of Agriculture Maiduguri, maintained by Late Waziri Abba Kwana, under the false pretence that the said Late Waziri Abba Kwana was still alive and such withdrawals were authorized by him as payment of his pension which fact you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence Contrary to Section 320(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Law Cap. 102 and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law