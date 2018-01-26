Disable Persons Challenge To Actively Participate In Politics

As the 2019 general elections draw near the chairman of the Association of Persons Living with Disability (PLWD), Gombe state chapter, Hon. Ali Umaru Goro has called on disable persons in Gombe state to actively participate in the political process at all levels.

The chairman made the over the weekend while chatting with members of the Correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Gombe state chapter in Gombe.

Goro who is also an elected councilor representing Mona ward in Balanga local government area was at the chapel office to solicit the support of Journalists in reporting projects he executed in his ward and other wards across the state.

He said considering the media as one of the foremost stakeholders in enhancing development, he decided to pay a visit to the chapel to solicit for support and to as well challenge people with disabilities in the state to actively participate in politics either as voters, Party members, candidates or election monitors, noting that it will go a long way in reducing discrimination against them.

Goro further stressed that the synergy between the media and his association will help to ensure that incidents of discrimination against disabled persons in politics are made more visible and it will also spur them towards seeing the need for them to engage in issues of national development .

Highlighting some of his achievements since assuming office as a councilor, a year ago, he said he has released over N5 Million to Community Social Developments Projects Agency (CSDPA) and other non governmental agencies to accessed funds for intervention projects in the areas of health, electricity, water, education, vocational training centers for disabled persons, provision of wheel chairs and walking sticks within his electoral ward and beyond.

According to him most of the projects which were executed in collaboration with CSDP and some Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) as reached 90% completion.

Goro who reiterated his commitment and desire to do more, appealed to politicians and political parties to help provide a suitable platform for disabled persons to participate in politics, stressing that it will enable them make impact in national development.

While thanking Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and the People Democratic Party (PDP) for believing in him and giving him the opportunity to serve his people, he appealed to the governor to assist his community by constructing the road that link the local government headquarters to his electoral ward.