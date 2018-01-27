Abuja Model City Estate Gets New Leadership.

Adkan Estate within the Abuja Model City recently elected a seven member committee headed by Mr Anthony Okure, to pilot its affairs for the next two years.

In a release to journalists as signed by the General Secretary, Barr. Olutoyin Arokoyo stated that the election was in line with the estate’s constitution and the leaders are to serve for a period of two years (2018 – 2020).

The statement reads in part: ” In line with the constitution of Adkan Residents Association (Abuja Model City), elections were held at the last general meeting of the association and the following officers were elected to pilot the affairs of the estate for the next two years:

” Mr Anthony Okure as Chairman, Mr Fred Etido as Vice Chairman, Barr. Olutoyin Arokoyo as General Secretary, Alh. Tajudeen Lawal as Asst General Secretary, Mrs Babafunke Fagbemi as Financial Secretary, Mr Boniface Apochi as Treasurer, Mr Deamond Oshenye as Publicity and Social Secretary.”

They have since resumed office.