Daily Times Disclaims ‘Consent Judgement’ Over Office Complex

The Board and Management of Folio Media Group (FMG), owners of The Daily Times of Nigeria, has disclaimed a purported ‘consent judgement’ by an Ikeja magistrates’ court 11, presided over by Mrs A.O. Gbajumo, that claimed to have ceded the DTN Complex in Ikeja, its properties and assets to a strange firm known as Wiparquet Ltd.

The FMG authorities also disclaimed Senator Ikechukwu Obiora who procured the said ‘consent judgement’ as the chairman of DTN.

They described “the ‘consent judgement’ being circulated to FMG tenants at DTN’s operational headquarters at 5 Lateef Jakande Road,

Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, as a purported document procured under false pretences and warned that it should be discountenanced.

The FMG further urged the general public to note that “DTN has one genuine chairman, Mr Fidelis Anosike, who is also the founder/chairman of Folio Communications Ltd.

The disclaimer reads thus: “The attention of the Board and Management of the Folio Media Group (FMG), publishers of the Daily Times of Nigeria, has been drawn to a purported consent judgement by a Magistrates’ Court II of her Honour: Mrs A. O. Gbajumo in the Ikeja Judicial Division granting assets and properties of the Daily Times of Nigeria Plc to one claimant going by the name Wiparquet Ltd.

“The ‘Consent Judgement’ being circulated to our tenants in our operational headquarters at 5, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi-Ikeja, Lagos is a document procured under false pretences and should be discountenanced.

“The Daily Times of Nigeria Plc had no such suit as MIK/3450/17 in any Magistrates’ Court II Ikeja or any part of Nigeria whatsoever.

Neither did she enter into any consent judgement with the so-called Wiparquet Ltd.”

It recalled that Folio Communications had won the bid and acquired the Daily Times of Nigeria Plc from the Federal Government of Nigeria (BPE) in 2004 at the sum of N1.250billion, adding that the status quo had not changed.

It, therefore, urged its tenants to seek legal redress.

“Our tenants are hereby advised to disregard the so-called ‘Consent Judgement’ whose purveyor, Ikechukwu Obiora, is seen and read to

ascribe the chairmanship of the Daily Times to himself. This is a false claim.

“Our tenants should impress and enlist their lawyers to seek redress and compensation on the infringement of their rights as genuine tenants with Lease Agreements to wit. All injuries inflicted by the forced closures, harassments and intimidation and loss of business should be recouped through the courts.

“It is funny reading that the ghost, Wiparquet, is getting a consent judgement to take over DTN worth over N9billion for a debt of N3million.

“This illegality is the height of chicanery, charade, and deceptions employing the organs of the judiciary. The credence lent to this charade by a deployed detachment of the Nigeria Police shall not fool anybody,” it said.

The Daily Times of Nigeria assured the public that it had begun to take steps repudiate and restore sanity and truth to the “Jankara” consent judgement being bandied by Ikechukwu Obiora and his group.