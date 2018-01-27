Northern Group Slams Obasanjo Over Comments On PMB

The Northern Alternative Forum (NAF), a sociopolitical group in the North, has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for discrediting the President Muhammadu Buhari adminstration.

According to it, Obasanjo’s letter to the president was the lowest watermark of his correspondence career, as all the allegations raised there in lacked substance of the reality on ground in terms of what the current administration had been doing to steer the ship of the Nigerian state out of the economic misfortunes of the previous administration.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on arrival from the United Kingdom yesterday, national chairman of NAF, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, urged Nigerians to disregard Obasanjo’s claims about the Buhari administration, saying they were made out of bad faith.

Ibrahim said the former president “must certainly not be talking about a government under which Nigeria rose 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking and earned a place on the list of top 10 reformers in the world within a short space of time”.

The pro-democracy group which worked for the election of President Buhari in 2015 pointed out that Obasanjo and his likes may be making “such damning assessment of the Buhari administration to score cheap political points ahead of 2019, but unfortunately, they can’t unseat the president because there are eloquent testNortherneverywhere of his achievements”.

Ibrahim said, “Is it the anti-corruption war? President Buhari has done a lot to redeem the once battered image of the country at the international community. It is under this administration that the United States of America changed its perception about Nigeria and offered to sell fighter jets to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“On the economy, the Buhari administration made sure that Nigerian workers don’t die of hunger by giving bailouts to states and releasing the Paris London Club refunds to state governors to enable them pay salaries at a time the country was in a recession. The federal government went ahead to put certain economic measures in place, which led to Nigeria exiting recession. So, in what way is Obasanjo claiming President Buhari has failed?”

On the oil sector, Ibrahim who is an oil merchant himself said Buhari has brought sanity and transparency in the sector to the extent that the NNPC is no more the conduit pipe with which funds were brazenly stolen under past governments.

On appointments, he said they are evenly spread across the geopolitical zones. “For instance, the SA Domestic to the president, Alhaji Saraki Abbah; his Admin Officer (AO), Alhaji Abdullahi Maikanu and his SSA on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Inang, among others are not from the same zone with the president like what entailed in the last administration. So, why would anybody accuse President Buhari of nepotism?

“Check out other appointments that were made based on efficiency and you will understand why nobody can accuse the president of incompetence. The comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs, a retired Army officer, has battled with smuggling so much that our borders are no linger porous. Look at one of the latest appointments; the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new SGF was based on merit to which most Nigerians have attested to”, Ibrahim added.

On killer herdsmen, Ibrahim said the president is doing every thing posdible to address the menace, even as he appealed to the governors of Benue and Taraba States to be patient with Buhari in the ongoing effort to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.