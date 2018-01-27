Put Your Country First, Trump Tells World Leaders

American President, Donald Trump, at the ongoing 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos has advised world leaders to always put their respective countries first in whatever they do.

Addressing the world leaders at the ongoing forum, he urged leaders of other countries to always put their country first, just like he did, adding that, when the United States of America(USA) grows, so does the world. American prosperity, according to him, has created countless jobs all around the globe and the drive for excellence, creativity, and innovation in the U.S, has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and far healthier lives.

“As the United States pursues domestic reforms to unleash jobs and growth, we are also working to reform the international trading system so that it promotes broadly-shared prosperity and rewards to those who pray — play by the rules,” he said.

Pointing out that America cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others, he disclosed that US supports free trade but that it needs to be fair and be reciprocal, because, in the end, unfair trade undermines everybody.

He promised that the United States would no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices including massive intellectual property theft, industrial subsidies, and pervasive state-led economic planning, stating that these and other predatory behaviours are distorting the global markets and harming businesses and workers around the world.

He said, “Just like we expect the leaders of other countries to protect their interests, as president of the United States, I will always protect the interests of our country, our companies, and our workers. We will enforce our trade laws and restore integrity to our trading system.

Only by insisting on fair and reciprocal trade can we create a system that works not just for the U.S., but for all nations.”

Stating that the United States is prepared to negotiate mutually beneficial, bilateral trade agreements with all countries, this, he said, include the countries within TPP, which are very important, even as the US already had agreements with several of them. He promised to consider negotiating with other countries either individually or perhaps as a group if it is in the interests of all.