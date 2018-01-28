FEATURED
Falconets Qualify For France 2018, Thrash S’Africa 6-0
Six goals victory over the Besetsana of South African yesterday, qualified the Falconets of Nigeria for the U-20 Female World Cup in France.
The Falconets which won the first leg 2-0 forthnight ago in South Africa, thus qualified on 8-0 aggregate.
The return match which was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium Benin, saw the Nigeria team scoring five goals in the first 45 minutes of the game.
In the encounter, the Besetsana were hardly a match for their Nigerian opponent who clearly dominated proceedings right from the blast of the whistle.
The obviously one-sided game only saw the Nigeria goal keeper on holiday as she only had a feel of the ball just twice all through the first half of the match.
A brace each by Ajibade Rasheedat and Monday Gift and Imo Anam, ensured the Falconets resumed the second half on a courtesy comfortable lead.
Rasheedat goals came at the 21st and 32 minutes of that match while Monday Gift brace came at the 5th and 39 minutes with Imo Anam scoring at the 26th and 73 minutes.
On resumption of the second half, the South Africans became more aggressive and even came close to scoring in the early minutes but were however denied by the Nigerians keeper, Annadozie Chiamaka.
In the hald which appeared more balanced, also saw Monday Gift red carded and also sustained injury at the same time, following a goal-mouth squabble in the South African vital area.
The 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be the 9th edition of the FIFA U20 and would hold between 5 and 24 of August.
It would be recalled that the Falconets had defeated the Tanzanian and Moroccan teams enroute to qualifying for the World Cup.

