Palpable Fear In Edo Community Over Herdsmen Attack

Tension mounts in Igarra and its environs in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state over fears of attacks by suspected killer herdsmen as they had on Saturday shot dead a driver of a school bus along the Igarra – Auchi road.

The killing of the school bus driver came a day after a farmer was robbed by suspected herdsmen along Igarra – Okpe road and escaped into the bush.

But luck ran out on nine of them yesterday as combined efforts of vigilante group and youths in Okpe led to the arrest of nine herdsmen with assorted weapons. They were travelling in a Volkswagen Vehicle marked Kaduna MKA 555YJ along the Igarra – Okpe road around 7 am when they were apprehended

Some angry youths besieged the police station in Igarra demanding that the suspected killer herdsmen be brought out to face jungle justice.

Police had to call for re-enforcement from the Area Command in Auchi and military drawn from Nigerian Army School of Mechanical Engineering (NASME) to curtail the angry youths.

Some of the angry youths complained of police reluctance to spring to action when they were alerted of the presence of the killer herdsmen and the killing of the driver. “They normally come to mount check point between Ago and Igarra but when we called them of the presence of killer herdsmen in that same area, they complained that they do not have enough fuel in their vehicle, it took the combined efforts of vigilante groups from Igarra and Okpe and other youths in the area to pusure them into the bush before they were arrested yesterday in a vehicle going to an undisclosed location.”

Also speaking, the Palace Secretary of Igarra, Elder Folorunsho Dania told Leadership yesterday that “Today is Igarra market day, but many people did not go to the market for fear of attacks, even churches closed early because of the fear. But luckily around 7 am along Igarra okpe road, vigilante accosted them and they were arrested in their vehicle with cutlasses, guns and charms. We are now living in fear just few days ago, they chopped off the hand of a farmer in Ojah, few days later they attacked a cattle farmer, Hassan cutting him severally in the head, the man died two days ago. Last week, they kidnapped three people from the mining site near Igarra and up till now, their whereabouts is still unknown. We are appealing to the government and security agencies to come to our rescue.”

As at the time of this report, sources at the Igarra Police State said the suspects would be transferred to the state command of the Nigerian police.

Several calls to the Edo state commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Chidi Nwabuzor were not answered.