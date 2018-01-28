Connect with us
PMB, Saraki, Others For Ekwueme’s Burial

Published

3 hours ago

on


President  Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, the  Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, are among the dignitaries expected to attend the burial ceremony of the late former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme in  Enugu on January 31.

A member of the burial committee set up by the South East governors forum, Chief Mana Umeh,  who disclosed this during a press conference in Enugu said Ekwueme’s remains would lie in state during the ceremony to be held at the Michael Okpara Square.

Umeh commended the federal government for setting up the committee for the burial of the first elected vice president of the country.

According to him, after the Enugu commendation ceremony, the body would leave Enugu the next day, February 1 for Awka for another commendation ceremony at the Alex Ekwueme Square. Thereafter, it will leave for Oko his home town for an all night service of songs while interment takes place the next day, February 2.

The burial which is jointly organised  by the federal government and the five South East state governors is expected to attract other world leaders.

According to Umeh, the burial activities were programmed to be strictly for mourning and devoid of politics and other trivialities.


