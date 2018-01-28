Others
PMB, Saraki, Others For Ekwueme’s Burial
President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, are among the dignitaries expected to attend the burial ceremony of the late former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme in Enugu on January 31.
A member of the burial committee set up by the South East governors forum, Chief Mana Umeh, who disclosed this during a press conference in Enugu said Ekwueme’s remains would lie in state during the ceremony to be held at the Michael Okpara Square.
Umeh commended the federal government for setting up the committee for the burial of the first elected vice president of the country.
According to him, after the Enugu commendation ceremony, the body would leave Enugu the next day, February 1 for Awka for another commendation ceremony at the Alex Ekwueme Square. Thereafter, it will leave for Oko his home town for an all night service of songs while interment takes place the next day, February 2.
The burial which is jointly organised by the federal government and the five South East state governors is expected to attract other world leaders.
According to Umeh, the burial activities were programmed to be strictly for mourning and devoid of politics and other trivialities.
Sign up for our newsletter
Lassa Fever: Health Minister Says Health Workers Cause Of Their Deaths
From The Creek To The Farm
PMB, Saraki, Others For Ekwueme’s Burial
Street Food: Why Nigerians Can’t Do Without It
PDP, Treasury Looters Are Conniving To Bring Down Our Govt – Lai Mohammed
120,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kano
Watch Out For Fleeing Wounded Boko Haram Terroriststs – Army Tells N/East Residents.
Traditional Rulers Flay Homosexuality, Gay Marriages
Military Routs Boko Haram Members In Sambisa
PANDEF Moves To Resolve Rift Between Shell, Rivers Community
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
120,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kano
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Watch Out For Fleeing Wounded Boko Haram Terroriststs – Army Tells N/East Residents.
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Traditional Rulers Flay Homosexuality, Gay Marriages
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Military Routs Boko Haram Members In Sambisa
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PANDEF Moves To Resolve Rift Between Shell, Rivers Community
-
FEATURED11 hours ago
Dissecting Obasanjo’s Ceaseless Attacks On Leaders After Him
-
NEWS21 hours ago
SUBEB To Spend N170m For Implementation Of 2009/ 2016 Promotion Arrears In C/River
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Killer Herdsmen: Fear Grips Corps Members, Parents