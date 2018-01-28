FEATURED
Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped South Africans In Kaduna
The Nigeria Police said it had rescued two South African nationals from the kidnappers’ den in Kaduna state.
Force PRO, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement, said “the IGP Intelligence Response Team, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing and other detachments of the Force stormed the hideout of the suspected kidnappers who kidnapped two South African nationals, Mr. Thomas Arnold Pearce and Mr. Hendrik Gideon Smith on January, 23, 2018 at Maidoro Village, Kaduna State.”
According to him, the pressure mounted simultaneously from the air and on the ground led to the release of the two South Africans unhurt yesterday morning.
“The operation which lasted several hours in the Forest in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State that led to the release of the victims, was made possible through coordinated efforts led by Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State.
“The IGP Intelligence Response Team, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing (Police Aerial Surveillance Helicopter) and Police personnel from Kaduna State Command overwhelmed the kidnappers and the two victims were released,” he added.
The two South African nationals have been handed over to the South African High Commission in Nigeria in the presence of their company’s representatives.
The statement further stated that investigation was ongoing and effort was being intensified by the Joint Police Teams, who are still in the Forest, to arrest the kidnappers.
Sign up for our newsletter
Lassa Fever: Health Workers Not Taking Precaution – Minister
Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped South Africans In Kaduna
Falconets Qualify For France 2018, Thrash S’Africa 6-0
Military Routs Boko Haram Members In Sambisa
Killer Herdsmen: Fear Grips Corps Members, Parents
Balarabe Musa, Others Carpet OBJ Over Anti-Buhari Statement
World Cup: FIFA To Pay Arsenal, Chelsea N1.59bn Compensation For Iwobi, Moses
Mama Hannatu, A Centenarian With 156 Children
2019: Between Tinubu And Obasanjo, Who Gets The Crown?
NASS, State Assembly Officers Get Immunity
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Balarabe Musa, Others Carpet OBJ Over Anti-Buhari Statement
-
NEWS21 hours ago
World Cup: FIFA To Pay Arsenal, Chelsea N1.59bn Compensation For Iwobi, Moses
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Mama Hannatu, A Centenarian With 156 Children
-
NEWS20 hours ago
2019: Between Tinubu And Obasanjo, Who Gets The Crown?
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
NASS, State Assembly Officers Get Immunity
-
NEWS21 hours ago
CHAN: Eagles Perfect Penalty Kicks Ahead Of Angola Clash
-
NEWS21 hours ago
2 Policemen Killed, 1 Injured In Benue
-
AGRICULTURE19 hours ago
It’s Only In Nigeria Herdsmen, Cattle Are Given Immunity – Ortom