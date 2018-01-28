Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped South Africans In Kaduna

The Nigeria Police said it had rescued two South African nationals from the kidnappers’ den in Kaduna state.

Force PRO, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement, said “the IGP Intelligence Response Team, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing and other detachments of the Force stormed the hideout of the suspected kidnappers who kidnapped two South African nationals, Mr. Thomas Arnold Pearce and Mr. Hendrik Gideon Smith on January, 23, 2018 at Maidoro Village, Kaduna State.”

According to him, the pressure mounted simultaneously from the air and on the ground led to the release of the two South Africans unhurt yesterday morning.

“The operation which lasted several hours in the Forest in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State that led to the release of the victims, was made possible through coordinated efforts led by Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State.

“The IGP Intelligence Response Team, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing (Police Aerial Surveillance Helicopter) and Police personnel from Kaduna State Command overwhelmed the kidnappers and the two victims were released,” he added.

The two South African nationals have been handed over to the South African High Commission in Nigeria in the presence of their company’s representatives.

The statement further stated that investigation was ongoing and effort was being intensified by the Joint Police Teams, who are still in the Forest, to arrest the kidnappers.