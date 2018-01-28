NEWS
Statement: PMB, OBJ Meet In Ethiopia
After a statement that dominated the media for the better part of last week, former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with President Muhammadu Buhari face to face at the ongoing African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Both men met briefly just before the opening ceremony of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union(AU).
This is the first time the duo met after what has been described as the controversial statement criticizing Buhari’s administration and advising him not to seek a second term in office by the former president.
The former had whipped up controversies when he released a 13-page statement accusing Buhari of under-performance and therefore should not seek re-election in 2019.
At the summit, Obasanjo first went around to exchange pleasantries with other African leaders attending the summit, before looking out for President Buhari among the crowd to also have a word with him.
Their brief pleasantries became a sensation inside the Nelson Mandela Hall as photojournalists made frantic efforts to capture the moment.
