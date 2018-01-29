Air Peace Extends Flight Operations To Kano, Yola

A Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has announced plans to inaugurate its Kano and Yola services on Feb.12 and 15 respectively.

The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, on Monday in Lagos.

Iwarah said the services would cover Lagos-Kano-Lagos, Kano-Abuja-Kano, Lagos-Yola-Lagos and Abuja-Yola-Abuja routes.

He said the new routes were a fulfilment of the airline’s pledge to connect many domestic, regional and international destinations in 2018.

“We are delighted to announce that Kano and Yola will be joining our fast-growing route network on Feb. 12 and 15 respectively.

“The new routes will come on stream just days before the inauguration of our flights to Freetown, Banjul and Dakar which is scheduled for Feb. 19.

“The huge expansion project is strategic to our vision to create dependable air connectivity and make travel experience seamless and comfortable.

“We are reputed for our on-time performance, uncompromising disposition to matters of safety, affordable quality service and excellent pro-customer orientation.

“These are the values we hope to bring to Kano, Yola and other routes we will be launching in the next few days,’’ Iwarah said.

According to him, the airline is not just expanding its route network, but also growing its capacity in terms of equipment and human resources.

“In just three years of our flight operations, we have increased our fleet to a size of 24 aircraft and provided thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

“We have no doubt that our entry into Kano and Yola will not only solve the challenges of air travel in the North of Nigeria, it will also greatly lift the economy of the region and transform the lives of the people,” he said.

Iwarah said Air Peace also plans to start flights to Dubai, London, Guangzhou-China, Houston, Mumbai and Johannesburg, in 2018, as part of its expansion drive on the international routes.