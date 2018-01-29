CHAN 2018: Go Eagles, Go

Nigeria league was recently ranked but I don’t know where we are really placed in the world. It got to show that our league is being monitored all around the globe. In recent past, our league was adjudged to be the third best in Africa. But our performance in continental championships in the last ve years or thereabouts has not placed us on a good pedestal for continental glory. Lowly- rated footballing countries like Sudan, Ethiopia, South Africa, Congo, Mali and Niger have been our nightmares to mount the podium to taste continental success.

Since Enyimba won the elusive CAF Champions League back to back close to two decades ago, no Nigerian clubs have come close to winning the most prestigious trophy again. Our clubs have wobbled, stumbled and fumbled on the continent because of lack of continuity. While other clubs with the support of their governments comb the world to look for the best legs to recruit, here we allow our best to leave for greener pastures and at times for the obscure leagues in the world under the guise of turning professional. In the past seasons, our top scorers or the highest goal scorers are nowhere to be found after just their one-season exploits. The football administrators or the club managers are also not helping things with the way they run the clubs. The administrators grow fatter and make more money at the expense of the poorly motivated and in most cases malnourished players. It is in this clime that you see o cials richer than the players unlike what obtains in Europe and other standard leagues in the world. Which club o cers can be as rich as Neymar (the world most expensive player), Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to mention but few? Nigerian players are not well-remunerated there is no doubt about that.

This introduction is sequel to what our boys, the CHAN Eagles are undergoing in Morocco. The boys have struggled to stamp their authority in the competition. Although, they have progressed to the knock out stages where they will face the Pelancas Negras of Angola. We saw how they labored against the Rwandans, managed to scale through Libya’s grip before staging a comeback in their last game against the Equatorial Guineans. It is sad to hear that the despite their heroic feat in Morocco, the boys have not been giving what is due to them. A friend who is on ground at CHAN said there is grumbling in the camp as the players are not happy with the administrators who have not deemed it t to give the players their dues.

The Federal Government approved the sum of N500 million for the CHAN Eagles to Morocco and the question to ask is what is delaying the payment of allowances and bonuses to the players.