Others
Court Jails Commercial Motorcyclist 18 Months For Selling Indian Hemp
Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday convicted and sentenced a 28-years-old commercial motorcycle rider, Osama Usman, to one and half years imprisonment for unlawful dealing in Marijuana, popularly called Indian Hemps.
The convict, who was docked before the court, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a one count charge of trafficking Hemp, was send to jail after he pleaded guilty to the crime.
In the charge, the prosecution team lead by Jeremiah Aernan had told the court that the convict was arrested on August 17, 2017, at Alaba- Rago Market in Ojo, Lagos with 200 grams of the narcotics.
He insisted that the offence is contrary to the provisions of section 11 ( c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.
While reviewing the fact of the case, Aernan who called one prosecution witness, tendered some documents in evidence.
The documents included a written statement of the convict, a request for scientific aid form, and a bulk of the exhibit.
Aernan, thereafter, closed the case for the prosecution, and urged the court to sentence the accused in accordance with section 356 (2) of the ACJA 2015, and based on evidences adduced.
In her judgment, Justice Oguntoyinbo found the accused person guilty as charged and accordingly, convicted him.
Before his sentence, the convict who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed to the court to have mercy on him and give him a second chance to make amend.
He promised never to make the same mistake in the future.
Reading the sentence afterwards, Oguntoyinbo held that from the wordings of the charge, it is clear that the convict is 28 years old, adding that he deserves another chance to become useful to the society.
“The convict is hereby, sentenced to one and half legal years of imprisonment, to be calculated from the date of his arrest.
“The drug exhibits are to be returned to the NDLEA for destruction,” she held
The judge added that the convict should go back to his hometown and be useful.
Sign up for our newsletter
Court Jails Commercial Motorcyclist 18 Months For Selling Indian Hemp
Ekiti Court Acquits 7 Over Aderiye’s Murder
We Will Continue Strike Action, UniAbuja Chapter Of NASU Vows
Girl, Lover Boy In Court For Dumping 3-week-old Baby
Over 80 Percent of Teachers in Nasarawa State, Incompetent – Almakura
KANO 2019: The Danger Kwankwaso Must Avoid
Benue Killings: FG Opts For Decisive Military Action To End Crisis
My Uncle Raped Me 5 Times, 12-yr-old Tells Police
2019: Dankwambo Better Option For PDP, Nigeria- Northern Youths
Statement: PMB, OBJ Meet In Ethiopia
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION12 hours ago
KANO 2019: The Danger Kwankwaso Must Avoid
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Benue Killings: FG Opts For Decisive Military Action To End Crisis
-
CRIME13 hours ago
My Uncle Raped Me 5 Times, 12-yr-old Tells Police
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
2019: Dankwambo Better Option For PDP, Nigeria- Northern Youths
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Statement: PMB, OBJ Meet In Ethiopia
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG Opts For Military Action To End Killings
-
NEWS4 hours ago
EFCC Detains 2019 PDP Gubernatorial Candidate In Gombe.
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
2019: Electorates, Not Obasanjo Will Determine Buhari Fate – UPISS