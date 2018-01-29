NEWS
Ebonyi Community Mobilises For Effective Participation In 2019 Elections
Ihietutu Community in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi, has embarked on sensitisation campaigns to mobilise residents to register in the on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of 2019 general elections.
Mr Paulinus Okoro, Chairman of Ihietutu Development Union (IDU), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ihietutu.
According to him, the sensitisation is part of strategies adopted by the community to ensure that every eligible voter in the area was mobilised to register in the voter registration.
He said that the community was interfacing with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fine tune ways to ease the process that will enable members of the community who were yet to collect their PVCs do so.
“The 2019 general elections are very crucial and we don’t want any eligible voter in the community to lose his or her right to vote in the elections.
“We embarked on the sensitisation to ensure that we drive home the importance of participation in the on-going CVR exercise.
“The voter card is the only power and right available for every citizen to exercise the right of electing credible representatives and we cannot compromise this opportunity.’’
He said that the community through the IDU has been organising meetings where they have sensitised men, women and eligible youths on the importance of effective participation in the 2019 electoral process.
“We have placed announcements in different churches within our community, including using our native town criers to inform the people to go and register and collect their voter cards.
“INEC has also embarked on sensitisation, voter education and awareness campaigns aimed at mobilising voters for 2019 and what we have done is to complement the efforts of the commission,’’ Okoro said.
