Girl, Lover Boy In Court For Dumping 3-week-old Baby

A girl and her lover boy who allegedly dumped their three-week-old baby girl by the roadside were on Monday brought before an Upper Area Court 3 in Jos.

Zainab Yakubu, a 15-year-old student, was arraigned with her boyfriend, Abdullahi Ismail, the suspected father of the abandoned child.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence punishable under Sections 97 and 237 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ahmed Labaran, told the court that the case was reported to Angwan Rogo Police Station by one Abdulkarim Danbadawai of Angwan Rogo on Jan. 19.

According to him, the abandoned baby was recovered and brought to the station by Danbadawai.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused met twice in a hotel at Chobe Junction in Jos after which she became pregnant.

“The accused’s mother (Zainab) was ashamed of her daughter’s act of indecency and begged her to go to Abuja and stay with a relation until when she delivers,’’ Labaran said.

He said that after Zainab gave birth to the baby, she brought the child to Jos three weeks later to look for the father.

Labaran said that on meeting the father, Zainab gave him his child and ran and the father also dumped the baby instantly and ran.

“The poor baby girl was left alone crying before she was picked and brought to the station,’’ Labaran said.

The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, ordered the ward head in the area, whose wife just gave birth, to keep the baby under his custody for nursing.

Mohammed adjourned the case until Feb. 16 for further hearing. (NAN)