FOOTBALL
Ibrahimovic Free To Leave Manchester United If He Wants – Mourinho
Manchester United will not stand in the way of Zlatan Ibrahimovic if he wants to leave the club, manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday.
But the Swedish striker, linked by British media with a move to LA Galaxy, has not mentioned the subject to his manager.
“If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country then I will help and create conditions for that to happen,” Mourinho told reporters.
The 36-year-old Ibrahimovic, who joined Manchester United in 2016 and is out of contract in the summer, has hardly played this season after suffering a knee ligament injury in 2017.
But Mourinho said Ibrahimovic was striving to get back to peak condition.
“He’s working hard to be fit. I’m not saying injured because he’s not injured. I think he’s in a moment of trying to feel really ready for the demands of English Premier League football.”
Mourinho also gave an update on midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who is free to talk to other clubs as his contract ticks down.
“He knows I want him and the club wants him and I think that’s very important for him. But then there is a paper to sign but you only sign the paper when you are happy with what’s on the paper,” Mourinho said.
The 30-year-old Belgian has been linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas.(Reuters/NAN)
