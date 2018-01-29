NEWS
Kano APC Crisis: Presidency Summons Ganduje, Kwankwaso
Ahead of the controversial visit to Kano by Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso on Tuesday, the Presidency on Monday summoned Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the Senator to avert breakdown of law and order in Kano State.
The governor, accompanied by two serving senators and two members of the House of Representatives from the state, met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari at the Presidential Villa.
Ganduje, however, declined to speak to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Kwankwaso is also expected to meet with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, today, over the matter.
NAN recalls that Kano State Police Command had advised Kwankwaso against embarking on the visit, due to the tension it had generated which may lead to breakdown of law and order.
The State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, had on Jan. 27, advised Kwankwaso to shelve the visit as security report had indicated that the controversial visit might lead to political unrest.
Yusuf also warned that the law would be allowed to take its full course in the event that the controversial visit resulted into violent clash in the state.
However, Kwankwaso, who spoke through his spokesperson, Binta Sipikin, vowed to go ahead with the visit in spite of the police advice
She said: “we are coming to visit friends, families and other relatives that for a long time, we have not seen. We have coordinated this visit with seven camera drones and other apparatus that would make it a hitch free home coming.’’
Sign up for our newsletter
Kano APC Crisis: Presidency Summons Ganduje, Kwankwaso
CHAN 2018: Go Eagles, Go
National Assets: Group Calls For Obasanjo’s Probe
Lampard: Chelsea Must Spend To Compete
Ebonyi Community Mobilises For Effective Participation In 2019 Elections
KANO 2019: The Danger Kwankwaso Must Avoid
Benue Killings: FG Opts For Decisive Military Action To End Crisis
My Uncle Raped Me 5 Times, 12-yr-old Tells Police
2019: Dankwambo Better Option For PDP, Nigeria- Northern Youths
Statement: PMB, OBJ Meet In Ethiopia
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION10 hours ago
KANO 2019: The Danger Kwankwaso Must Avoid
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Benue Killings: FG Opts For Decisive Military Action To End Crisis
-
CRIME11 hours ago
My Uncle Raped Me 5 Times, 12-yr-old Tells Police
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
2019: Dankwambo Better Option For PDP, Nigeria- Northern Youths
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Statement: PMB, OBJ Meet In Ethiopia
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Opts For Military Action To End Killings
-
NEWS2 hours ago
EFCC Detains 2019 PDP Gubernatorial Candidate In Gombe.
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
2019: Electorates, Not Obasanjo Will Determine Buhari Fate – UPISS