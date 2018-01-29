Police Investigate Fire Outbreak In Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State on Monday commenced investigation into a fire incident that occurred in Igbariam Street in Achara Layout in Enugu.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said the Uwani Division of the command began the investigation into the incident which occurred on Jan. 28.

Amaraizu said that a popular restaurant said to be owned by one Mama Ekpere, was gutted by the fire.

The spokesman said that the fire started from a spot where frozen fish was usually roasted, but that no life was lost in the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inferno also affected six temporary shops and destroyed goods worth over N1 million before men of the Enugu State Fire Service prevented it from extending to a nearby two-storey building. (NAN)