MINES AND STEEL
$1.2b Needed To Commission Ajaukuta Steel Plant – Minister
The Minister of mines and steel development, Mr. Kayode Fayemi has stated that efforts are on top gear to make the Ajaukuta steel company limited, saying $1.2 billion is needed to achieve total rehabilitation, completion and commissioning of the plant.
Of the total sum required, $513m is earmarked for rehabilitation while $687 million is to be expended for balance of external infrastructure.
This was disclosed yesterday when the minister appeared before the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on power, steel development and metallurgy for the 2018 budget defence of the ministry.
According to Fayemi, illegal minning is still a big issue in the country but the ministry is working with state governments and other stakeholders to eliminate it and also make sure that offenders are being pushed to face the wrath of the law.
He informed that the federal government has put in place measures to provide tools and equipments to artisan miners, through the Bank of Industry.
LEADERSHIP reports that the Ajaukuta steel company is being developed in three phases and first phase of 1.3million tonnes steel production has reached about 98 percent completion before the contract was terminated in 1996.
It was revealed urging the budget defence that the federal government was compelled to stop further capital development on the plant due to lack of funds and political will.
However, the sole administrator of the company, Sumaila Abdul-Akaba while fielding questions from lawmakers, said during the meeting that following the technical audit of the plant in 2010, it was found that $1.2b, if released, would make the plant operational.
According him, among other problems, what is also needed is to sort out issues that emanated from the London Court of Arbitration and insisted that once this is achieved, a 55 Mega Watts plant of the company will commence operation in April, 2018.
Loading ...
Sign up for our newsletter
MINES AND STEEL1 min ago
$1.2b Needed To Commission Ajaukuta Steel Plant – Minister
NEWS7 mins ago
Reps Query Refugees Commission Over N3.3bn IDP Contract
NEWS14 mins ago
Senate Summons CBN Governor, Banks’ CEOs Over Arbitrary Charges
BUSINESS46 mins ago
FG, Global Alliance Partners on Shea Butter Exploration
NEWS1 hour ago
Police Arrest Suspected Hand Bags, Phone Snatchers
NEWS18 hours ago
2019: Presidency, Senate Resume Hostility As Fresh Plot To Remove Saraki Thickens
NEWS18 hours ago
Second Niger Bridge: Anambra Residents Commend PMB
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Customs CG, Senators Engage In Verbal War
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
NAF Drones Destroy Boko Haram Hideout
NEWS12 hours ago
NLC Tells Workers To Vote Out Defaulting Gov.
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS18 hours ago
2019: Presidency, Senate Resume Hostility As Fresh Plot To Remove Saraki Thickens
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Second Niger Bridge: Anambra Residents Commend PMB
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Customs CG, Senators Engage In Verbal War
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
NAF Drones Destroy Boko Haram Hideout
-
NEWS12 hours ago
NLC Tells Workers To Vote Out Defaulting Gov.
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
I Will Overrun Fayose, Deputy In Free, Fair Primary-Adeyeye
-
NEWS6 hours ago
NYSC DG Sympathises With Family Of Deceased Corps Member
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Ekwueme Was Committed To Nigeria’s Unity – Osinbajo