For 2 Years,  108 Civil Servants Not Paid, Captured By FG – Senate 

Senate yesterday said for two years, 108 civil servants have not been captured by the Federal Civil Service Commission under the integrated payroll and personnel information system (IPPIS).

The Upper Chamber informed that in 2014, about 167 young Nigerians were recruited by the federal civil service commission and deployed to various ministries including health.

Out of the 167 officers, about 39 were extracted from the list and were captured by IPPIS, under the President Awardees and physically challenged.

Leading a debate on the motion, Senator Andrew Uchendu (Rivers East) stated that in compliance with laid down procedure, the 167 newly ecruutes officers were verified and authenticated by the federal civil service commission for capturing.

Tagged “failure o capturing 108 civil servants under IPPIS for 2 years,”Uchendu in the motion noted that the affected public servants have been working since then without any salaries because they have not been captured.

He added that their colleagues who were recruited along with them and deployed to education, agriculture, interior, women affairs, have been captured and are receiving salaries respectively.

Consequently, the senate has mandated its committee on establishment to find out the reasons and the owed entitlement and report back to it accordingly.