Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
Former governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress in Edo State and Deputy Director of Buhari Support Group, Mr. Blessing Agbomhere, has defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.
Agbomhere, who also sought the APC ticket for the 2016 rerun election for the Estako Federal Constituency seat, said he left because the APC has changed all the promises it made.
Speaking at a rally in Fugar, headquarters of Estako Central local government, Agbomhere said the APC would kill Nigerians if Nigerians refused to kill the APC.
Agbomhere said the battle for 2019 was not between the APC and the PDP but between the APC and all Nigerians.
His words, “The APC promised change but the ended up changing all the promises. We must bring back the PDP because it is the most Democratic Party.
“APC does not have anything to offer. The party is destroying our economy. We do not want poverty in this country. All Nigerians must unite to remove the APC.”
State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, who received the defectors, urged members of PDP to mobilize young Nigerians who have attained 18 years to obtain their voters card.
Chief Orbih told the PDP members that the APC would remain in power if they fail to get their voter cards.
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu said the APC won the 2015 general elections because God wanted Nigerians to see that the APC has nothing offer.
He said Nigerians have realized that the APC was a mistake.
But State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Barr. Paul Ohonbamu said no campaign of calumny, no matter how cleverly packaged, can invert the narrative that the PDP wants to loot.
Barr. Ohonbamu said the tour by the PDP to reincarnate itself is to hoodwink unsuspecting Edo people into believing that they could be trusted.
“Not even the party’s failed attempt to sensationalise very serious issues like the attacks on Edo people in parts of Edo North by Fulani herdsmen can sway Edo people who have their consciousness intact and appreciate the issues better.
“The rally has been a monumental failure as usual. Edo PDP has reached the age of menopause, it died in sin and cannot resurrect.
“Edo people know that the genuineness and innocence of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s motive is unassailable and have named him their ‘Wake and See Governor.”
