NAF Drones Destroy Boko Haram Hideout

A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), otherwise called drones, belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully destroyed an artillery gun and some gun trucks belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists group in their hideout at the Sambisa Forest.

A statement issued yesterday by NAF’s director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, noted that a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform and the RPA had observed the terrorists withdrawing with the artillery gun and gun trucks after an unsuccessful operation.

Adesanya also said the NAF crews on both the ISR and the armed RPA trailed the withdrawing insurgents to their final destination in Parisu where the RPA acquired the artillery gun position and attacked the piece, causing a huge explosion and destroying the equipment.

He further said the explosion also killed insurgents operating the equipment and those around, while a few others were sighted fleeing from the site of the explosion.

“The successful air strikes are part of the ongoing coordinated air and land operations aimed at ridding the Sambisa Forest of the remnants of the insurgents”, the statement made available to LEADERSHIP added.