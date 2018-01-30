NEWS
Police Arrest Suspected Hand Bags, Phone Snatchers
The Nigeria Police, FCT Police Command has arrested three notorious suspects who lurk around traffic light and speed bumps to attack and rob unsuspecting members of the public of their phones, handbags and other valuables.
The suspects are Ibrahim Mohammed, Bashiru Adamu and Alex Chidubem, all of no fixed address were arrested by police operatives around zone 4 traffic light and National Mosque respectively.
They have confessed to the crime in their separate statements and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.
Police PRO, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, said “this breakthrough is part of the proactive effort by the Command to reduce crime to its barest minimum and rid the streets of the Federal Capital Territory of criminal elements.
Meanwhile, the Command advised FCT residents to be security conscious and observe the following security tips while approaching points with speed bumps and traffic lights.
He advised car owners to always apply central car lock and wind up their car glasses when driving at points with speed bumps, traffic light or slow vehicular movements; and avoid keeping valuables such as phones, hand bags, brief cases in public view.
The statement further added that in case of distress, the Command Control Room can be reached on the following emergency helplines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.
