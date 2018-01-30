Poor Tutoring On Spellings Negatively Affecting Education Standard—Educationist

An educationist, Mrs Oluwakemi Waniko, says poor tutoring on spellings in schools is a major factor for the falling standard of education in the country.

Waniko said this on Tuesday at the fifth edition of the Scholars Quiz Primary Spelling Competition in Ota, Ogun.

She said that 25 primary schools with two participants each represented schools in the competition.

Waniko, who was the organiser, said that the competition was evolved out of the desire to reduce the rate of failure in public examinations, especially in English Language.

The educationist said the competition would help address the challenge posed by the craze for sms usage through cell phones which manifest in abbreviations.

“ It is pertinent that we take seriously the effect of incorrect spellings and wrong usage in order to reduce the mass failure in our educational system today,’’ she said.

Waniko also said that there was the need for more academic competitions that could help children boosts their performance in school

“We want to see how we can help our children at this tender age to develop their spelling skills so as to improve the standard of education in the country,’’ she said.

She said the first edition of the Scholars Quiz Spelling Competition was held in Kwara in 2013, adding that efforts were on to enhance the scope of the initiative to include nursery pupils.

Waniko, however, urged the Federal Government to increase the budgetary allocation to the education sector to achieve meaningful national development.

She also implored corporate organisations across the country to support laudable programmes like the quiz competition that could boost national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kingdom Way School, Ota, emerged the overall winner, with Little Saint Private Schools, Ota, coming second while Bells Nursery and Primary Schools, Ota, clinched the third position.

The overall winner got a trophy, plaque and N10, 000 cash, while the first and second runner up got a plaque and N5, 000 cash.