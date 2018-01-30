I Will Overrun Fayose, Deputy In Free, Fair Primary-Adeyeye

The former Minister of Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye has formally declared his intention to vie for the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he will defeat the state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and his deputy Professor Kolapo Olusola in a free and fair primary .

Adeyeye who promised to offer the governance the people of the state deserve if elected said efforts by the State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose to impose his preferred candidate, the deputy governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola, on other aspirants will be frustrated.

Addressing his supporters, Adeyeye who said Governor Fayose was privileged to be governor of the state cautioned him against playing God on the issue of Ekiti governorship election.

According to him, “I have confidence in Uche Secondus-led NWC to conduct a free, fair and credible poll in Ekiti. I served the PDP as the National Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee for 18 months and we conducted a credible convention that brought the new executives.

“I believe that they will not pander to the bidding of Governor Fayose, who has turned himself into a thin god. Let me say this, I will defeat Fayose’s candidate in a free and fair primary. I will use myself to lay a foundation that you can emerge the flag bearer of a party even without governor’s support, because nobody can play God. It is God that anoints.

“But anything outside a credible primary to field a strong candidate like me, then it means the party has shortchanged itself in Ekiti in the July 14 governorship election”, he said.

Adeyeye promised to work hard to make Ekti the hub of higher education in Nigeria while also investing heavily in the areas of rice and cocoa production to boost the economy.