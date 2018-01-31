20 Nigerian Housemates Compete for N45mTop Prize In BBN 3

The third edition of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, began on Sunday. The show, which airs on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, returns with an all-new house and an increase in the number of housemates. Twenty Nigerians will now vie for N45 million worth of prizes. Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Regional Director of M-Net West Africa stated that the return of Big Brother Naija after weeks of auditions around Nigeria brings a selected mix of 20 people from different areas and with different, exciting personalities, the show has begun as the housemates compete against each other. She urge viewers to stay tuned.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host after Nigerian afro hip hop singer, Mayorkun thrill the audience performed with his hit single, ‘Mama’, proceeded to give a tour of the all new Big Brother House, and viewers were then introduced to the first four housemates, whom the host dubbed the “lucky four”, given they had never previously auditioned for Big Brother or any other reality show and made it through with their first try.

The first four housemates, Nina, Vandora, Teddy A and K. Brule, were immediately tasked with playing a game of corresponding numbers. The excitement continued as viewers were introduced to Princess, Alex, Dee One and Miracle, the second set of four housemates introduced to the house, who were also tasked with finding beds with corresponding numbers.

The show continued with the frenzied tempo as rave of the moment, Kiss Daniel, got on stage to perform his hot track, also titled ‘’Mama’, following which Ebuka proceeded to introduce the next set of housemates who excitingly have had some experience in the Nigerian film and television industry – Ahnneka, Bam Bam, Rico Swavey and Bitto were all also asked with selecting numbers that corresponded with beds inside the house.

Proving just how truly diverse the house is, the very next set of housemates comprise business-minded individuals and viewers got to meet Khloe, Ify Ennada, Angel and Leo.

Mayorkun returned on stage and wowed audiences with a rendition of his hit song, ‘Che che ‘. Viewers were then given the chance to see how the 16 housemates introduced so far were getting along. Next up was the last set of four housemates, dubbed “the intellectuals” by Ebuka, by virtue of having advanced university degrees. Anto, Cee-C, Lolu and Tobi entered the house, and Ebuka proceeded to inform viewers of the plot twist that awaits the housemates during next week’s live show, with Kiss Daniel bringing the show to a close with his hot track ‘Yeba’.

Big Brother Naija is broadcast exclusively on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 and will run from Sunday, 28 January 2018 until Sunday, 22 April 2018. The live Sunday eviction show will be broadcast weekly at 7:00pm Nigerian Time on three Africa Magic Channels. Big Brother Naija is sponsored by Payporte and is available on all DStv packages and on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus.