ENTERTAINMENT
Iyanya Opens Babylon Lounge With Thrilling Performance
Mavin Record artiste, Iyanya, was the star attraction at the opening of Babylon Lounge in Abuja recently. It was filled with fun seekers and indeed a blissful celebration as FCT residents and fans of the artistes stormed the venue to celebrate.
It was fun all the way as Iyanya’s presence and performance at the night was electrifying as guests were duly entertained with his popular songs and other side attraction.
Other artistes in the building made sure it wasn’t just the celebrated singer that was involved. Guys like Abuja based musician, Frankie Walter whose new tracks left the fans asking for more.
According to the management, the lounge will be hosting beauty queens and friends on All Club White Party this weekend.
The interior designs of Babylon Lounge and it’s architectural masterpiece is second to none in the capital city especially with its amazing location Wuse 2.
