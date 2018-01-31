LG polls: NPM expresses concern over refusal to consider new parties

The New Progressive Movement (NPM) Kano State chapter has expressed concern over the refusal of the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to consider the new political party to participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

NAN reports that NPM is one of the 21 new political parties rregistered recently by the National Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC).

The Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Auwal-Abubakar made the complaint while addressing a news conference in Kano on Wednesday.

“By Jan. 15, after compilation of list of contestants and necessary homework, we went to pay and collect nomination forms but only to be informed that the time has elapsed.

“We sincerely aporeciate the concern shown by KANSIEC over our inability to be part of the 2018 Local Government election.

“But we find it difficult to understand why the commission refused to consider the newly registered political parties by reviewing its election time able to enable us participate,”he said.

He alleged that despite the fact that the party had notified the commission of its willingness to partake in the election and pleaded for time to enable it put its house in order but was not successful.

“We paid a courtesy visit to the commission together with our National Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Bala Getso where we expressed our willingness to participate in the elections and pleaded for time to enable us put our house together.

The Acting Chairman, therefore, called on the contestants who had spent money and time towards actualising their dreaded, to exercise patience and regard the situation as the will of Allah.

He also urged supporters of the party to remain steadfast toward the ideals for which the party was established.

“New Progressive Movement (NPM) is a party with a different ideological philosophy.

“NPM is here to ensure equity, Justice and progress not only to the society but to the individuals concern, “Auwal-Abubakar said.

Effort to contact the KANSIEC chairman, Prof Garba Sheka to comment on the allegation failed as he did not respond to the phone calls from NAN.

Similarly, a text message sent to him was not replied up to the time of filling this report.

NAN reports that KANSIEC has fixed Feb. 10, for the conduct of the local government election in the state. (NAN)