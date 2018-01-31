ENTERTAINMENT
Rahama Sadau Praises LEADERSHIP For Artiste Of The Year Award
Popular Kannywood actress who is making wave both in Nollywood and Hollywood today, Rahama Sadau has thanked LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group for the recognition bestowed on her as the organisation’s artiste of the year.
The actress who is at the movie set of ‘Zero Hour’ among A-listers like RMD, Ene Oloja, Robert Peters, Alexx Ekubo, Ali Nuhu, Rogers Ofime and others said she was elated when she got the news that she is the LEADERSHIP Entertainer of the Year.
Speaking with her at the movie location recently in Abuja, the actress told LEADERSHIP Galleria that she has been a friend of the company and appreciate its effort in information dissemination to the public.
She believes the award would spur her in doing more for the industry and also want young talents looking up to her to be focus and pursue their dreams no matter the huddle they face.
Sign up for our newsletter
Rahama Sadau Praises LEADERSHIP For Artiste Of The Year Award
Iyanya Opens Babylon Lounge With Thrilling Performance
Nigeria Does Not Need God-fearing Leaders – Bishop Kukah
20 Nigerian Housemates Compete for N45mTop Prize In BBN 3
Za A Yi Musanye Tsakanin David Luiz Da Giroud
NYSC DG Sympathises With Family Of Deceased Corps Member
Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
Public Service Reforms: Kaduna LGs Begin Recruitment
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
86 Set of FGC Old Boys Assoc. Built, Donates Corpers Lodge To School – Almamata
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
NYSC DG Sympathises With Family Of Deceased Corps Member
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Public Service Reforms: Kaduna LGs Begin Recruitment
-
COLUMNS9 hours ago
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
-
NEWS21 hours ago
86 Set of FGC Old Boys Assoc. Built, Donates Corpers Lodge To School – Almamata
-
NEWS17 hours ago
For 2 Years, 108 Civil Servants Not Paid, Captured By FG – Senate
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
APC Wants LGs Abolished
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
FG recovers 500 Stranded Containers With Transmission Expansion Equipment