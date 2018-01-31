Connect with us
Rahama Sadau Praises LEADERSHIP For Artiste Of The Year Award

Rahama Sadau

Popular Kannywood actress who is making wave both in Nollywood and Hollywood today, Rahama Sadau has thanked LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group for the recognition bestowed on her as the organisation’s artiste of the year.

The actress who is at the movie set of ‘Zero Hour’ among A-listers like RMD, Ene Oloja, Robert Peters, Alexx Ekubo, Ali Nuhu, Rogers Ofime and others said she was elated when she got the news that she is the LEADERSHIP Entertainer of the Year.

Speaking with her at the movie location recently in Abuja, the actress told LEADERSHIP Galleria that she has been a friend of the company and appreciate its effort in information dissemination to the public.

She believes the award would spur her in doing more for the industry and also want young talents looking up to her to be focus and pursue their dreams no matter the huddle they face.

 


