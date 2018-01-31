‘Science Student’ Crooner, Olamide Loses Mum

Top music rapper, Olamide is mourning right now. The musician lost his mother, Alhaja Adedeji to the cold hands of death on Tuesday, January 29. Incidentally the date coincided with the birthday anniversary of the ‘Science Student’ crooner’s son, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji’s third birthday.

Olamide whose latest song has been deemed unfit for broadcast by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation NBC, sadly announced the death of her mum with a black Instagram post and wrote; Orisa bi iya o si meaning Mothers are golden.

The burial is supposed to have been held during the week according to Muslim rites.

The singer is one of the most bankable musicians presently in Nigeria today.