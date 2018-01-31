ENTERTAINMENT
‘Science Student’ Crooner, Olamide Loses Mum
Top music rapper, Olamide is mourning right now. The musician lost his mother, Alhaja Adedeji to the cold hands of death on Tuesday, January 29. Incidentally the date coincided with the birthday anniversary of the ‘Science Student’ crooner’s son, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji’s third birthday.
Olamide whose latest song has been deemed unfit for broadcast by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation NBC, sadly announced the death of her mum with a black Instagram post and wrote; Orisa bi iya o si meaning Mothers are golden.
The burial is supposed to have been held during the week according to Muslim rites.
The singer is one of the most bankable musicians presently in Nigeria today.
Sign up for our newsletter
‘Science Student’ Crooner, Olamide Loses Mum
Edo Goes After Cannabis Farmers, Strengthens Partnership With NDLEA On Drug Abuse
Rep Advocates The Return Of Unutilized Land To The Communities.
BoI Doles Out N18bn For SMIs Expansion In Oyo
Prominent Traditional Rulers Laud Wike On People-oriented Projects
Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
APC Wants LGs Abolished
For 2 Years, 108 Civil Servants Not Paid, Captured By FG – Senate
Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
APC Wants LGs Abolished
-
NEWS23 hours ago
For 2 Years, 108 Civil Servants Not Paid, Captured By FG – Senate
-
AFRICA16 hours ago
Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Show Remorse For Crises You Caused Nigeria, Former Senate President Writes Obasanjo
-
METRO6 hours ago
Nigeria Does Not Need God-fearing Leaders – Bishop Kukah
-
NEWS12 hours ago
. . .Give Amaechi 72Hrs To Produce N195m Waterways Contract Documents