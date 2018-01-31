METRO
Wood Loggers’ Damage To Transmission Line, Disrupts Power Supply To Nsukka Town
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the cut-off of power supply to Nsukka town in Enugu State as a result of damage done to the Oji River-Nsukka transmission line by activities of wood loggers in Ukana town, Nineth Mile-Nsukka road, Enugu.
The incident led to the disruption of electricity supply to the 2x 7.5MVA 66/11KV transmission Substation in Nsukka, which supplies electricity to Nsukka town in the State.
In a statement signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs) Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, TCN said that when several attempts to transmit electricity through its 66kV transmission line failed, it dispatched its lines patrol team who discovered that loggers fell an Iroko tree which damaged three spans of conductors and cross arms of towers 60 to 64.
TCN’s technical crew have already visited the site and assessed the extent of damage to the line and towers and materials are already being sourced from the company’s stores to repair the damage and restore service.
Replacement works is however expected to be completed within four days.
According to the statement, the incident has been reported to security agencies who are currently conducting investigations with the view to apprehending the culprits.
While apologising for the attendant discomfort to electricity consumers in Nsukka Town, TCN assured that it would do everything possible to ensure that the transmission line is quickly restored to service and appealed to those who have information about the loggers to report to nearest security agency or TCN office.
Sign up for our newsletter
Wood Loggers’ Damage To Transmission Line, Disrupts Power Supply To Nsukka Town
FG Bans Open Drug Market In 2019
Rahama Sadau Praises LEADERSHIP For Artiste Of The Year Award
Iyanya Opens Babylon Lounge With Thrilling Performance
Nigeria Does Not Need God-fearing Leaders – Bishop Kukah
NYSC DG Sympathises With Family Of Deceased Corps Member
Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
Public Service Reforms: Kaduna LGs Begin Recruitment
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
86 Set of FGC Old Boys Assoc. Built, Donates Corpers Lodge To School – Almamata
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
NYSC DG Sympathises With Family Of Deceased Corps Member
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Ex-Guber Aspirant, Others Dumps APC In Edo
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Public Service Reforms: Kaduna LGs Begin Recruitment
-
COLUMNS10 hours ago
“My Life With Obasanjo”, By Remi Obasanjo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
86 Set of FGC Old Boys Assoc. Built, Donates Corpers Lodge To School – Almamata
-
NEWS17 hours ago
For 2 Years, 108 Civil Servants Not Paid, Captured By FG – Senate
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
APC Wants LGs Abolished
-
AFRICA10 hours ago
Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President