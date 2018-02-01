Federal Poly Nasarawa Get Acting Rector

An acting rector has been appointed for the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, in Nasarawa State.

He is Abdullahi Ahmed, who took over from Professor Shettima Saidu, whose tenure elapsed. The acting rector was, until his appointment, the deputy rector administration, of the polytechnic.

The outgoing Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Saidu disclosed during the handover ceremony that 26 courses in the institution were accredited, while 7 got nterim accredition in 4 years.

According to the rector, the institution was able to achieve the feat due to his doggedness and the cooperation of staff of the polytechnic.

He noted that, under his watch the institution has been able to utilize the TETFUND grant to provide infrastructures in the polytechnic.

Prof. Saidu noted that, some of the structures constructed were the twin lecture theater, the schools administrative office and well as other numerous projects.

He added that, the polytechnic was able to introduce a new school, school of information technology and also restructure the school of continuing education.

The Rector said he has also been able to prioritize staff welfare, promotion and proper placement of staff who were not given their due positions.

Prof. Saidu who regretted his inability to conduct a convocation ceremony due to the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) strike, assured that, the incoming management would hold it.

On his part, the incoming Acting Rector, Abdullahi Ahmed thanked the institution for giving him the opportunity to serve in his new capacity.